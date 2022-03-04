A joint agency investigation conducted over the past two months led to the arrest of three Baton Rouge men on an array of drug- and gun-related offenses, the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office said.
Sheriff's deputies in a narcotics unit partnered with BRPD and the DEA to target a drug trafficking operation allegedly led by Travis "Trap" Carroll, 31.
Police said investigators made numerous narcotics purchases, including crack cocaine and fentanyl, from Carroll and co-conspirators throughout the course of the investigation.
Investigators eventually obtained 12 search warrants and executed them simultaneously on Thursday. The items seized included:
- $34,645
- ¼ pound of crack cocaine (street value $4,800)
- ¾ pound of powder cocaine (street value $13,000)
- ¼ ounce of fentanyl
- 1 pound of marijuana
- 1 pint of promethazine
- 2 fully automatic handguns
- 3 semiautomatic hand guns
Two of the seized guns were illegally equipped with a Glock "switch," which converts semi-automatic pistols to fully-automatic "mini machine guns."
In addition to the seizures, Carroll, D’mon "Big Mon" Spears and Derrick Washington were arrested on charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of Schedule II drugs and illegal handling of machine guns, law officers said.