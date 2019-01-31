An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy suffered a concussion after a motorist suspected of impairment plowed into the deputy's unmarked police unit on the shoulder of Interstate 12 late Wednesday, Baton Rouge police said.
Shawn Fleming, 29, is accused of driving while intoxicated. He told investigators he had been drinking at the Hollywood Casino earlier that night and had taken Percocet, according to his arrest report.
Fleming's vehicle drifted onto the shoulder, striking the parked police unit before entering the median and crashing into a tree, witness told investigators.
The deputy, who was on duty and working with his K9 partner when the crash occurred, was transported to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion. Police said his unit "suffered major damage to the entire passenger side of the vehicle."
Police wrote in their report that Fleming was convicted for DWI in March 2017 and his driver's license was suspended.
He was hospitalized after the crash for back pain and was administered a field sobriety test, on which he performed poorly, according to the report.
Fleming was later booked into Parish Prison on one count each of DWI, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring and driver's license suspended or revoked.