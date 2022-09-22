A 21-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge for breaking into an apartment at a complex near LSU and shooting a 25-year-old man dead, Baton Rouge Police said — the latest in a spate of recent fatal shootings that have ruptured a lull in violence in the city.
Alvin Allen III, 21, also faces charges of home invasion and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of 25-year-old Keandre Williams, of Baker, late Wednesday night, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said.
Williams was at the Alight apartment complex on West McKinley Street visiting a female acquaintance when Allen arrived, forced open a door to the apartment where Williams was visiting with the woman and opened fire, shooting Williams multiple times, Coppola said.
Coppola said investigators arrived around 11:30 p.m. and found Williams dead at the scene.
The apartment complex was quiet early Thursday with residents coming and going from its several gated buildings and maintenance crews going about their work. A woman who identified herself as a landlord declined to comment on the shooting.
Williams' death marked at least the 79th homicide of 2022, according to records maintained by The Advocate. The newspaper tracks murders according to FBI crime reporting data — killings that appear intentional and unjustified. The data is preliminary and subject to change.
After two years of record-shattering killings, East Baton Rouge is on pace to end the year with fewer homicides than 2021 or 2020.
But the killing on West McKinley Street was the fifth in less than a week in the city-parish. It followed the shooting last Friday of LSU student Allison Rice, an argument over a car in Baker on Tuesday that left two dead, and a shooting Tuesday night on Sherwood Common Boulevard that investigators have attributed to gang retribution.