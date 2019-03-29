All the way from New York, an eighth-grader's beaded bracelets are changing lives in Baton Rouge.
Proceeds from the sale of "Kaitlin’s bracelets" are going to support the fiancé and daughter of Corporal Shane Michael Totty, who passed away last month in a motorcycle crash while escorting a funeral procession.
His close friend Taylor DeRousselle enlisted Kaitlin Martin to make the bracelets, though he did not realize she was only 14 until contacting her on a social media site often used by crafters to sell homemade merchandise. Nor did he realize she had a special connection to helping the loved ones of a fallen officer.
When the first packet of jewelry arrived, Kaitlin included a note that revealed she was 14 and that her father, a law enforcement officer, had died six years ago from cancer.
Then, Kaitlin said that she wanted to make the bracelets free of charge to support Totty’s fiancé.
“This little girl is so humble,” DeRousselle said. “We all kind of teared up after reading the letter. It was very unexpected."
They have sold about 25 bracelets at this point for $10 each, DeRousselle said. The letters and numbers on the bracelet match Totty’s call sign.
For more information, contact Taylor DeRousselle at derousselle89@aol.com.