A Livingston man was arrested Thursday amid what authorities called an ongoing child sex abuse investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
John Mack, 75, was booked into jail in Jefferson Parish after Louisiana state troopers obtained a warrant for his arrest on misdemeanor sexual battery, officials announced Friday afternoon.
In announcing the arrest, State Police cited an investigation "involving the sexual abuse of a juvenile victim." They declined to release additional details "due to the ongoing investigation and the sensitive nature of the incident."
Officials said the investigation spans multiple parishes, including Livingston, and State Police investigators are working with various local law enforcement agencies to continue probing the case.
Mack was being held without bond Friday pending a hearing in Jefferson Parish.
He has previously been arrested at least three times on domestic violence allegations in Livingston.
He was arrested in 2015 and accused of pointing a gun at a woman and kicking her in the leg. He was charged with aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery, but prosecutors later dropped the case, court records show.
Mack was arrested again on the same counts in November 2020, but prosecutors never formally charged him.
According to deputies, the victim in that case said Mack kept asking her for money, then took her license to prevent her from leaving and started chasing her around the house with a bat.
"She stated he tried swinging the bat multiple times but missed," an arrest report says.
Deputies said the victim was "visibly shaken up" while describing what happened.
About a decade earlier, Mack had been charged with aggravated assault and obstructing a highway. That case also involved a female victim who said Mack followed her after an argument, then parked his car in the middle of the highway to block hers and ultimately charged her with a knife. The woman said she had four children in her car when this happened, according to police reports. Mack was ultimately found not guilty.