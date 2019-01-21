A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday after deputies said he shot his roommate in the face following accusations the victim was having an affair with the man's girlfriend.
The victim told deputies that Juan Luna-Garcia, 47, asked him to meet at their house before leaving on a trip together, according to an arrest report filed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Luna-Garcia then asked his roommate to drive and climbed into the front passenger seat.
Once inside the vehicle, Luna-Garcia accused his roommate of having an affair with his girlfriend, deputies wrote. The victim told investigators he denied the accusations, but Luna-Garcia pulled out a handgun and struck him in the head with it before shooting him in the face.
After the shooting, Luna-Garcia held his gun to the victim's torso and ordered him to drive away from the house, according to the arrest report. They later returned and Luna-Garcia fled the scene.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of Quebec drive on Sunday. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition and was able to cooperate with investigators, according to the arrest report.
Deputies later located Luna-Garcia at a house on Hammond Manor Drive about two miles from the scene of the shooting. A vehicle in the driveway had its window damaged from apparent gunfire and investigators found a handgun on the floorboard, deputies said.
Luna-Garcia was booked into Parish Prison on counts of attempted first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping.