Days after a Baton Rouge mother moved with her three young children to a house on Fairfields Avenue, she was watching TV in her living room when a stray bullet crashed through a bedroom window, striking her toddler son in the head and killing him instantly.
“Just a little, innocent baby, and they shot him in the head,” said Cathy Toliver, the child’s grandmother.
A phone call jolted Toliver awake around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. On the other end of the line was her daughter, Tye Toliver, with the unthinkable news: A burst of gunfire unleashed on several houses along their block had killed her son, Devin Page Jr. Police were swarming the scene.
The 3-year-old boy started school earlier this week at a daycare in Baker. He was a “happy, happy, happy” boy and a “hip baby,” his grandmother said — a child who loved his mom so much he seemed incapable of separating from her.
The house where Devin and his family lived was not the intended target of the shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Baton Rouge police said. But the stray bullet shattered the sleeping boy’s window, narrowly missing his year-old sister who lay beside him and leaving his family grief-stricken.
“This baby was just sleeping, peacefully,” Cathy Toliver said. “Now his mother is broken.”
Page was the latest victim of what, to people who experience it, has come to feel like incessant — and sometimes random — gun violence in Baton Rouge.
His death prompted impassioned pleas from East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who, flanked by community activists, appeared at Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting to plead for an end to the violence — one of several such requests she’s made in recent months.
“Retaliation to keep or restore pride is not the answer,” she said. Activists and officials have pointed to bruised feelings and group feuds as reasons for some shootings in the two-year stretch.
Broome called for a “week of peace” in the city parish in honor of Devin, whose killing she called “horrific.”
“It’s time to stop,” she said, appearing to choke back tears.
For two years, the city has tried and failed to quell deadly violence unfolding at record rates. The trend took shape in early 2020 and escalated in 2021, in Baton Rouge and elsewhere, as the U.S. faced a rollercoaster of coronavirus cases, fluctuating economic restrictions, a backlogged court system, strained community-police relations after George Floyd’s killing and a ballooning pandemic death toll.
Advocate data show Devin was the 33rd murder victim of 2022 in the city-parish. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, cases that fit the legal definitions of murder and manslaughter. The data is preliminary and could change if some cases are later ruled accidental or justified, and vice versa.
Baton Rouge police have not named a suspect or believed motive for the shooting that killed Devin Page.
On Wednesday morning, the pocket of the Fairfields neighborhood where he died — an area reeling from years of disinvestment and rising violence — was quiet. An empty school bus sat unattended near a gated bank. Customers came and went from a cluster of shops and convenience stores at the end of Fairfields Avenue, among them the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was fatally shot by Baton Rouge police in 2016.
The red-brick house where Tye Toliver and her children live was quiet, too.
Bullet holes were visible in the window to the bedroom Devin Jr. shared with his mother and younger sister. Outside a next-door house with a coat of peeling white paint, a stationary car appeared riddled with bullets, too.
The shooting marked the latest burst of gun violence on the street, lamented Hattie Scales, who lives several houses down from Toliver’s home. Scales described being jolted awake Sunday night by an earlier shooting that left another child injured. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said investigations into the shootings are ongoing.
Tuesday night, too, Scales awoke to the pop-pop-pop of gunfire, followed by the mournful screams of people she assumes were one of Devin Jr.’s relatives.
At 75, Scales said she would prefer not to move away from her house because of the logistical challenges it would bring. “But something’s got to change,” she said.
Cathy Toliver said her daughter had moved into the brick house just days before her son was killed. After the shooting Sunday, which made her think the block might not be safe for her three kids, Tye started looking for other options.
As the family plans funeral arrangements for the child, Cathy said, her daughter “keeps breaking down.”
“I just want people to know that this amazing little child did nothing wrong,” she said, “and now he’s dead.”