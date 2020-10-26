LSU Police say they have arrested a man, who worked for a contract cleaning crew, in the beating and robbing of a man in a Tiger Stadium restroom after Saturday night's game against South Carolina.

Gary Ramses Walker, 19, of 350 Delphine St., Baton Rouge, has been arrested on a count of second-degree robbery.

Danny Dwyer was beaten over the head and robbed in the incident.

The arrest warrant says that the manager of the custodial company which cleans Tiger Stadium was contacted by several employees who said that Walker was bragging about the robbery.

Walker had been assigned to that restroom for the entire game day, the arrest warrant said, and didn't show up for work the next day.