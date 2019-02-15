An additional two members of LSU's Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity were arrested Friday on accusations that they participated in abusive hazing rituals that included beating pledges with a metal pipe, dousing them with gasoline and urinating on them. Seven fraternity members were arrested Thursday.

New arrest warrants released Friday morning accused members of making pledges walk barefoot on broken glass and inflicting other physical abuse that included punching and kicking. Pledges were explicitly forbidden to tell anyone outside the chapter about what they were subjected to during initiation, according to the arrest reports.

A total of nine current and former students face hazing-related accusations.

The two arrested Friday morning are:

Blake Andrew Chalin, 20, Gretna: three counts of misdemeanor criminal hazing.

Shakti P. Gilotra, 22, Kenner: one count each of felony second-degree battery and misdemeanor criminal hazing.

Gilotra is accused of being involved in "a lot of incidents of hazing." A victim told police Gilotra "made him walk barefoot on broken glass while he threw objects at him."

"The victim stated that he was trying to be careful while walking on the broken glass but still received visible injury and cuts to his feet," police wrote in the warrant. The victim later "had to pull pieces of glass out of his feet."

The accusations against DKE members come amid the LSU's ongoing quest for increased safety within its Greek system following the hazing death of a freshman in fall 2017, which sparked widespread concern about unsafe practices and lenient penalties for the students responsible.

DKE's national organization — one of the oldest fraternities in the nation — announced the sudden closure of its LSU chapter last month after an investigation found evidence of hazing and alcohol violations. The group said it shared its findings with LSU Police and the school administration.

The allegations against Chalin describe a pledge being accused of "narcing" — "in this case the act of telling a non DKE member information about what goes on inside the house." The pledge was beaten up at Chalin's residents as a result, according to the arrest report.

The pledge was told to get into the "bows and toes" position, which is a plank with only toes and elbows touching the ground, and remain there while being kicked and punched, police said.

Chalin then made the pledge take a "new boy shower." That ritual, which was described in other arrest reports, involves pledges holding a milk crate filled with ice and cayenne pepper or creole seasoning above their heads while standing in a cold shower and looking up; as the ice melted, the pepper dripped into their eyes.

Chalin was elected as the chapter's New Member Educator in November 2018, investigators noted in his arrest report.

Police also searched the DKE house and found the "chapter room" on the third floor as described by pledges. Writing on the walls referenced initiation rituals and "narcing" — including a threat: "All narcs will die."

Investigators found several milk crates throughout the house, "but especially in the showers on the second floor and the shower in the outdoor ice room," police said.

Authorities said the arrests stemmed from "many incidents of hazing" during fall 2018.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and at complete odds with what we expect from our students," LSU leaders said in a statement Thursday. "It does not belong at LSU."