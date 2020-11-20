At least one person was killed and the coroner called to Aster Street following a shooting late Friday night, Baton Rouge Police say.
BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the coroner was called to the 1000 block of Aster Street around 9:30 p.m. after a shooting, but details were limited. The address appears to be near an apartment complex.
It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.
There were four other fatal shootings Friday. One man was found shot to death in a motel Friday morning, two people were killed in a midday shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard and another person was found dead at a gas station on Airline Highway Friday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.