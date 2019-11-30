Two people were arrested in the shooting that left one 46-year-old man dead the day before Thanksgiving.
Patrick Lawrence was found suffering from multiple gunshot injuries inside his vehicle on Osceola St. around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. Lawrence was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Jamara Thomas, 30, and Cleveland Stirgus, 43, were arrested on Friday night and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Thomas was booked on second-degree murder, while Stirgus was booked on principal to second-degree murder.
Both reside at 1737 La Annie Drive.