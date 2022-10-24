Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday.
The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed men and juveniles on Sept. 29 and the robbers made off with a substantial sum of money, Assumption sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
One of the three newly arrested suspects, a Harvey 18-year-old, was captured Wednesday in suburban Kansas City, in the city of Olathe in the northeastern corner of Kansas.
Like the other two recently arrested, Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco, of 1149 Tallow Tree Lane, Harvey, will face an armed robbery count once he returns to Louisiana.
Pacheco is expected to remain in Kansas until he faces separate counts in that state, Assumption deputies said. Sgt. Joel Yeldell, Olathe police spokesman, said Pacheco faces minor counts in Kansas. Officers served the Assumption warrant and found Pacheco at an Olathe residence.
The other two newly arrested in the armed robbery are Jose Luis Gordillo, 18, of 28 Grand Lido, Gulfport, Mississippi, and Hector Omar Barahona, 20, of 2332 Lapeyrouse St., New Orleans, deputies said.
Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman, said deputies are still running down suspects but don't believe, at this point, additional arrests will happen beyond the eight captured so far.
He said deputies are looking at whether any of the eight men and juveniles arrested — including the five picked up Oct. 11 — are connected to other robberies.
None of those arrested are from Assumption Parish but all but one is from the New Orleans area, primarily the west bank of Jefferson Parish. Most were also found in the New Orleans area when they were captured.
Louisiana state troopers arrested Gordillo, the Mississippi man, on Tuesday in St. Tammany Parish and brought him to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Wednesday.
Barahona was arrested Thursday after Assumption deputies, New Orleans Police officers and U.S. Marshals Office agents searched his home in New Orleans. On Monday, he was in the processing of being taken to Assumption Parish to be booked on an armed robbery count, deputies said.
Gordillo remains in parish jail pending a bail hearing.
Of the five other suspects, all but a 16-year-old accused in the case remained in custody Monday, deputies said. The juvenile has been released to a guardian.