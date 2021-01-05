A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in early December, police said.
Jarvis Bowie, 20, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the death of 36-year-old Clarence Augustus. Augustus was shot and killed on Dec. 9 around 5:57 p.m. in the 200 block of South 20th Street.
He was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Bowie was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder and assault/drive by shooting.