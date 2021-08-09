Eight men have been arrested following a three-day operation including federal, state and local law enforcement to find individuals soliciting sex from minors, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday.
The operation, named Operation Home School, included members of the FBI; Louisiana Bureau of Investigations; Louisiana State Police; the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and several other local law enforcement agencies.
"Crimes against children are some of the most heinous imaginable; and as your Attorney General, I remain committed to doing all I legally can to bring child predators to justice," said Landry. "Operation Home School is a somber reminder of the dangers on the Internet and the importance of knowing whom your children are interacting with online."
The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations conducted the majority of arrests for the operation, along with the FBI and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Those arrested for crimes against children include:
- Maverick Arnold, 27, of Denham Springs, on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
- Caissy Brumfield, 50, of Walker, on one charge of attempted first degree rape.
- Philip Evans, 49, of Marrero, on one charge of distribution of child pornography.
- Richard Foster, 36, of Walker, on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
- Joseph Key, 36, of Mandeville, on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
- Paryug Koirala, 25, of Thibodaux, on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
- Nathaniel Thomas, 23, of Denham Springs on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Immanuel Bailey, 32, of Prairieville was also arrested during the operation as a fugitive from East Feliciana Parish based on an active warrant charging him with principle to second degree murder, principle to aggravated burglary with a weapon and principle to aggravated kidnapping.
"The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is grateful for the partnerships we have with our local, state and federal counterparts in working to remove dangerous child predators from our communities," said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. "I am committed to the continued dedication of personnel and resources to initiatives that ensure the safety of our children."
Landry encourages parents and guardians to visit www.AGJeffLandry.com/CyberSafety for tips to keep their families safe online.