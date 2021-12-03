A Livingston Parish jury opened deliberations Friday morning at the trial of a woman accused of raping and videotaping a drugged woman during a 2014 assault allegedly directed by former sheriff's deputy Dennis Perkins.

Lawyers for Melanie Curtin, 42, say she, too, was one of Perkins' victims and has no criminal liability for the assault seven years ago. Prosecutors told jurors a videotape of the crime shows Curtin was controlled and steady throughout the 17-minute encounter and should be held accountable.

During accused accomplice’s trial, investigator says ex-deputy drugged, raped women An investigator in a major Livingston Parish sex crimes case testified Wednesday that a former sheriff's deputy drugged multiple women before …

Curtin faces charges of aggravated rape and video voyeurism for the acts depicted in the video, recovered in a 2019 child pornography investigation targeting Perkins, a former SWAT leader in the parish. Investigators said they found the video among Perkins' digital mementoes of sexual conquest.

The felony charges against Curtin do not involve children.

In closing arguments Friday, prosecutors pushed back on the defense attorney's claim that Curtin herself was drugged at the time the video was made.

"You have seen no evidence that Ms. Curtin was administered drugs, because none exists," said Assistant Louisiana Attorney General Erica McLellan during the prosecution's closing arguments. "Recall how coordinated, fluid and controlled Ms. Curtin's actions were, and recall how she had no trouble using her fingers and mouth to violate (the victim's) unconscious body."

In testimony Thursday, the adult victim took the stand for the prosecution, saying she wanted "to literally die" after learning of the video's existence five years after the alleged rape.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Victim gives wrenching testimony in rape trial involving ex-deputy: 'I wanted to literally die.' A woman who authorities say was assaulted by former Livingston Parish Sheriff's SWAT team leader Dennis Perkins and his mistress gave wrenchin…

"That is not the testimony of a willing participant in a home-made sex tape, but of a victim of aggravated rape," McLellan said Friday.

Defense lawyer John McLindon, in his closing argument, described Curtin as Perkins' unwitting victim rather than his alleged accomplice. He outlined how Perkins was "constantly grooming" various women, including Curtin, noting that investigators recovered drugs from his house in the 2019 raid.

Curtin sobbed silently through Friday's closing arguments, shaking in a chair while McLindon held her steady.

Livingston sex crime trial: Ex-deputy pursued 'threesome' with defendant, victim, prosecutors say As the trial of a Livingston Parish woman accused of two sex crimes began in earnest Wednesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys sought to pa…

McLindon reminded jurors that an expert psychiatrist from the LSU School of Health in New Orleans had testified Thursday that Curtin's actions in the video could have been those of a drugged person. Ambien — a drug widely mentioned in the trial, which the defense hinted Curtin had consumed along with copious amounts of alcohol on the night of the assault — can lead people to perform "sleep-driving" and other acts without recalling them, the expert testified.

McLindon also said Perkins maintained a file on Curtin in his stash. “If she was his partner in crime,” McLindon asked, “why did he keep a file on her?”

Separately, Perkins and his ex-wife Cynthia face a combined 150 counts alleging they raped two children and an adult, produced child pornography and served schoolchildren baked goods on which Dennis Perkins had ejaculated.

Their trials were separated after Dennis Perkins' lawyers said Cynthia Perkins would attempt to pin blame on him.