Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- David Irving, 41, 3229 Dalton Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and license plate required.
- Jazmin Pierce, 26, 37218 Remington Park Ave., Geismar, second-offense DWI, careless operation and no proof of insurance.