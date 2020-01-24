A Baton Rouge man was shot and killed early Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Julius Williams, 39, was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:39 a.m. in the 1300 block of McCalop Street, BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Williams, of 1513 Myrtle Walk Street, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, McKneely said.
Anyone having information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.