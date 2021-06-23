One man was killed and another person injured in a shooting early Wednesday at apartment on Nicholson Drive in the Gardere area, according to East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies.
The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. at 11777 Nicholson Drive (map), the location of Meadows at Nicholson Apartments, inside of an apartment, according to EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Deputies said there was an argument among the occupants of the apartment before shots were fired.
The person injured is considered to be in stable condition, Hicks said.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available.