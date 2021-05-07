After a shooting in Baker and deadly police chase left three dead, including an infant, the victims' friends and family members spoke out for the first time in an interview with local television station WAFB.
On Monday Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew, Brandon Parker, 26, were shot and killed at a home in Baker. Police said the shooter was 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith, Christin Parker's ex-boyfriend.
Smith then fled the scene with their infant child, La’Mello Parker, leading police on a chase to Mississippi, authorities said. The chase ultimately ended in a shootout that left Smith and the infant dead.
Christin Parker’s best friend, Jessica Williams, told WAFB the whole incident feels like "a dream I wish would’ve never come true."
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said they believe the shooting at the Parkers’ home started after a domestic violence incident.
"She thought she could handle the situation on her own," Williams said of Christin Parker. "The more she could, it was just too much. I mean, she got to a point where she just didn’t know what to do."
Christin Parker left behind four other children. One of her daughters was in the house at the time of the shooting and ran outside to get help from a neighbor after hearing the gunshots, investigators said.
Mark Shropshire, the father of one of the children, told the TV station he and his son will have a difficult journey ahead.
"I hope, as time passes, he’ll get stronger and stronger but he must do that through God and counseling," Shropshire said.
Pastor Robert Scott, a family friend, told WAFB he hopes the incident can raise more awareness around domestic violence and when to get help.
"The community lost a sweet and loving young lady. The children ... lost a parent that loved them dearly," Scott said.
Staff writers Ellyn Couvillion, Lea Skene and Paul Cobler contributed to this report.