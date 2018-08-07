The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will vote Wednesday on whether to accept $750,000 in federal grant dollars for continued investment in the Baton Rouge Police Department's body camera technology — an unexpected award that left officials scrambling to figure out how to use the funds.
The department applied for the grant three times — most recently in early 2017 — in hopes of using the money to purchase body cameras for all its officers. The first two applications were unsuccessful but the third one stuck: the U.S. Department of Justice announced in October 2017 that Baton Rouge had been selected as a recipient.
But by the time that announcement was made, the council had already approved spending $2.25 million on the program and had used some of those funds to outfit officers with cameras, which were distributed in August 2017.
Officials then had to figure out whether they could still accept the award and use it for something else without violating the terms of the grant program. That question became the subject of recent discussions involving federal and local officials.
After grant came in for already-purchased body cameras, officials question what can be done with money
Sgt. Neal Noel, who is in charge of grants for the Baton Rouge Police Department, said he submitted a new proposal that would involve using the grant to purchase 200 additional body cameras and other related technology as well as for the cost of a study evaluating the practice itself. Noel anticipates the new proposal will be finalized soon.
The Metro Council will consider whether to match the $750,000 award, which is a condition of accepting the grant. Matching dollars would primarily cover storage costs for the video footage over the next couple years, Noel said.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, was involved in helping the city-parish obtain the grant and later negotiating with the Department of Justice to determine how the funds could be used once awarded.
Graves said he started pushing for assistance for Baton Rouge area law enforcement agencies in the aftermath of the Alton Sterling shooting, officer ambush and August 2016 floods because officers were working overtime to deal with those challenges while many had also lost their homes. Paying officers for their time and replacing damaged equipment also placed an added burden on the agencies.
"Our law enforcement community was disproportionately impacted by those floods and we just wanted to make sure they were made whole again," Graves said. "That became a special priority for us because of just the bleeding of funds that our law enforcement officers experienced after the summer of 2016."
Graves said he wasn't aware until later that the city-parish had approved spending money on body cameras before the grant decision had been announced.
But local officials have pointed to the urgency of the situation — pressure from the public and Metro Council members that pushed them to move forward with those purchases.
The department had spent years discussing the program and testing different body camera companies before rolling out devices for all officers last summer.
The focus on getting the entire department equipped with that technology intensified after the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling. In that incident, the officers' cameras provided complete audio but fell off their bodies during the struggle, causing the video to show only bits and pieces of the incident.
The department is still working on rolling out new technology that will allow the cameras to start recording automatically when an officer draws his gun or stun gun.