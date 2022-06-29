After three people died on Lake Maurepas last weekend, Louisiana officials are warning about a noticeable increase in drownings.
Halfway through the year, there have been 19 boating fatalities in the state, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. By contrast, there were 26 in all of 2021.
The latest deaths occurred on Sunday. Zachary LeDuff, 18, of Greenwell Springs, was swimming in the the lake on Sunday when he began to struggle, LDWF said. Zane Bryant, 20, and Michael Bryant, 48 — a father and son — jumped off of a pontoon boat to try and rescue him, but all three men drowned.
In addition to the the three who died, there were eight people on the boat, LDWF said. The drownings remain under investigation; it's not yet clear whether alcohol was involved.
Louisiana has the highest drowning rate in the continental U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control — only Alaska and Hawaii's rates are higher. And Louisiana has the second-highest rate of drowning in children.
Between 2018 and 2020, 57 children drowned in Louisiana, the state Department of Health says. The majority of those deaths were in swimming pools, but a quarter of them occurred in natural water.
Even when people don't die, near-drownings can have crippling consequences like lifelong disabilities, like memory loss and brain damage. And 51 children were hospitalized for near drownings in Louisiana from 2018-2020.
Adam Einck, media relations manager for Wildlife and Fisheries, said the department is looking into the cause of the high boating fatality rate. But he said a common theme is that "it seems to be people that aren’t required to wear life jackets choose not to do so.”
None of the three men who died last weekend were wearing life vests, LDWF said. It's not clear if anyone else on the boat had a life vest.
Louisiana law requires all water vessels to have a life vest for each passenger on board. If the boat is shorter than 16 feet, everyone is required to actually wear a vest while it's in motion. If it's shorter than 26 feet, all children are required to wear a life vest.