A Slaughter man fatally shot himself after he crashed his vehicle into a semi-truck while fleeing police early Sunday, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Artis Cain Jr., 29, died about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, McKneely said, following a police pursuit of more than five miles that ended in the crash at Chippewa Street near Scenic Highway.
The pursuit began in the 3300 block of Nicholson Drive after Cain ignored attempts by police to pull him over for a traffic violation, McKneely said.
This post will be updated.