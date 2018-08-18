One man was dead and two others arrested after an early morning crash Saturday with a Baton Rouge police patrol car involved in a pursuit of their vehicle, according to Police Department arrest reports.
Nicholas Paul, 19, Shabastin Paul, 28, and Jerrold Sherbin, 17, were being pursued by police for allegedly stealing a car, according to the reports.
Nicholas Paul, who was driving the stolen 2005 Honda Accord, ran a stop sign on Maple Drive and was struck by an officer driving west on Evangeline Street. Sherbin, who had been sitting in the rear passenger seat, died on the scene.
Nicholas Paul, of 3252 Brady St., Baton Rouge, was arrested on negligent homicide, aggravated flight from an officer, stop sign/yield sign, reckless operation and armed robbery. Shabastin Paul, of 4560 South East Dayton St., Baton Rouge, was arrested on armed robbery.
Both men were hospitalized with moderate injuries, department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. The officer was hospitalized with minor injuries, but was released later in the day Saturday.
About 30 minutes before the crash, the three men flagged down a driver in the 3400 block of Elm Street and stole the Honda from him at gunpoint, according to their arrest reports. Nicholas Paul is also accused of stealing the man's cell phone. Investigators do not believe the men knew ther victim.
The officer involved in the crash remains on paid administrative leave. McKneely said the crash is under investigation.