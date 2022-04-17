A 31-year-old woman shot an infant and teenage family member, and was taken into custody after a five-hour standoff, Baton Rouge Police said.
BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said police received a call around 12:15 for a shooting in the 1700 block of N Sherwood Forest Drive.
When authorities arrived, they found two victims, a 10-month-old and a 15-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. The children were brought to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition as of Sunday evening.
The woman refused to leave the residence after the children were taken away, Coppola said. Several tense hours ensued as police and SWAT teams surrounded the home and BRPD negotiators worked with the woman’s family to coax her out.
She finally emerged shortly after 5 p.m. and was escorted off the property in a squad car for questioning. Several family members who had been waiting anxiously from behind the lines of crime scene tape cheered and hugged one another as officers delivered the news.
Coppola said an initial investigation found that the woman, who authorities believe was suffering from a medical condition, picked up a gun and fired it without intending to hit anyone, but some stray bullets accidentally struck and injured the two underage relatives.
“This is something where we knew no one else was in the residence, so time was on our side,” Coppola said of the standoff. “We wanted to communicate with her and see what we could do to get her out to prevent any injury – not only to herself, but to anyone else at the scene.”
A decision had not been made Sunday evening as to whether the woman will face charges.