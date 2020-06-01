Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies are using what they learned from the heated demonstrations here in 2016 to respond to planned protests over racism and police brutality following the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

About 100 people gathered on Siegen Lane late Sunday, at first marching peacefully and later blocking traffic and engaging in minor confrontations with East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, who ultimately donned riot gear and stood in a line across the street from the protesters. The demonstrators dispersed after midnight but promised to return Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Images of the deputies standing shoulder to shoulder with helmets and shields were reminiscent of the protests almost four years ago after the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, which was caught on video and shared widely on social media. Those demonstrations led to scores of arrests when protesters blocked traffic on Airline Highway outside BRPD headquarters. Baton Rouge police received criticism for their response, which some considered overly aggressive.

The 2016 protests were beginning to wind down when a lone gunman traveled to Baton Rouge from Kansas City and executed a planned ambush on law enforcement, killing three officers and wounding three more.

"We learned a lot of lessons in 2016," Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Monday morning. "Now we have a better plan of action. We can be more proactive."

McKneely said that includes deescalating situations whenever possible and communicating with protesters and the public about what's allowed.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome stopped short of condemning the law enforcement response in 2016 but said there was "room for improvement" in responses to future protests.

"We want the public to know: We fully support your rights to peacefully protest but there are certain things we can't allow, like blocking roadways," East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Monday morning. "This is not an attempt to silence their voices but we need to keep everybody safe."

+6 High schoolers organized downtown Baton Rouge peaceful protest that gathered hundreds Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the State Capitol on Sunday, waving signs as they shouted the name "George Floyd," a Minneapolis man who …

The protest Sunday night escalated after demonstrators blocked Siegen Lane, a major thoroughfare lined with strip malls. Some protesters also threw water bottles and rocks at law enforcement, and one of the projectiles broke the window of an EBRSO unit parked outside the RaceTrac gas station and convenience store on Siegen, the sheriff's office confirmed Monday.

However, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux emphasized that the majority of the protesters were peaceful all night and said deputies "spent hours helping facilitate and keep them safe as they walked." He said deputies had to step in when some people lay down in the road, blocking traffic.

Gautreaux's statement was his first public remarks about Floyd's death. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued his own statement Friday condemning the officer's actions that caused Floyd's death.

"I share in the outrage, frustration and sadness of the treatment and tragic death of George Floyd," said the sheriff, who was seen helping to pick up trash along Siegen in the protest's aftermath early Monday. "I was sickened and heartbroken to see such callous disregard for another human being. I have always said that if you do not have a heart for service, there is no place for you in law enforcement."

He said such instances of police brutality damage the relationship between residents and law enforcement across the country, and he thanked residents who have peacefully protested.

The group on Siegen first congregated outside Target and then marched in the area for hours, carrying signs and chanting. Some said they had participated in the march earlier that afternoon in downtown Baton Rouge that remained entirely peaceful, with Baton Rouge police escorting the marchers and blocking intersections for them as many chanted the names of people killed by police, including Floyd and Sterling.

But this group wanted to continue getting their message across and chose the area around Siegen Lane for a second gathering. They ultimately dispersed a little before 1 a.m.

Law enforcement officials said they're hoping Monday night remains similarly peaceful even as other cities across the country have experienced widespread looting and violence.

The area around Siegen is outside Baton Rouge city limits, which means it's within the sheriff's office jurisdiction. But Baton Rouge police are also on call to provide support if needed, officials said. They're also monitoring tips and other intelligence in case additional protests take shape in the coming days.

Gautreaux said he wants the public to know law enforcement will continue protecting people's right to peaceful assembly but warned against illegal acts such as violence, destruction of property and obstruction of roads.

"I pray that as a community and as a nation we will continue to come together and listen to each other with compassion and treat each other with respect and kindness," he said Monday afternoon. Protesters are expected to gather at 5:30 p.m. for another demonstration.