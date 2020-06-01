East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies line up on Siegen Lane, after protesters of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police blocked traffic on Siegen Lane with a sort of human chain at about 11 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies are using what they learned from the heated demonstrations here in 2016 to respond to planned protests over racism and police brutality following the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
About 100 people gathered on Siegen Lane late Sunday, at first marching peacefully and later blocking traffic and engaging in minor confrontations with East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, who ultimately donned riot gear and stood in a line across the street from the protesters. The demonstrators dispersed after midnight but promised to return Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.
Images of the deputies standing shoulder to shoulder with helmets and shields were reminiscent of the protests almost four years ago after the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, which was caught on video and shared widely on social media. Those demonstrations led to scores of arrests when protesters blocked traffic on Airline Highway outside BRPD headquarters. Baton Rouge police received criticism for their response, which some considered overly aggressive.
The 2016 protests were beginning to wind down when a lone gunman traveled to Baton Rouge from Kansas City and executed a planned ambush on law enforcement, killing three officers and wounding three more.
Dozens gathered along Siegen Lane after 9 p.m. Sunday to protest.
"We learned a lot of lessons in 2016," Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Monday morning. "Now we have a better plan of action. We can be more proactive."
McKneely said that includes deescalating situations whenever possible and communicating with protesters and the public about what's allowed.
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome stopped short of condemning the law enforcement response in 2016 but said there was "room for improvement" in responses to future protests.
"We want the public to know: We fully support your rights to peacefully protest but there are certain things we can't allow, like blocking roadways," East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Monday morning. "This is not an attempt to silence their voices but we need to keep everybody safe."
Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the State Capitol on Sunday, waving signs as they shouted the name "George Floyd," a Minneapolis man who …
The protest Sunday night escalated after demonstrators blocked Siegen Lane, a major thoroughfare lined with strip malls. Some protesters also threw water bottles and rocks at law enforcement, and one of the projectiles broke the window of an EBRSO unit parked outside the RaceTrac gas station and convenience store on Siegen, the sheriff's office confirmed Monday.
However, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux emphasized that the majority of the protesters were peaceful all night and said deputies "spent hours helping facilitate and keep them safe as they walked." He said deputies had to step in when some people lay down in the road, blocking traffic.
Gautreaux's statement was his first public remarks about Floyd's death. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued his own statement Friday condemning the officer's actions that caused Floyd's death.
"I share in the outrage, frustration and sadness of the treatment and tragic death of George Floyd," said the sheriff, who was seen helping to pick up trash along Siegen in the protest's aftermath early Monday. "I was sickened and heartbroken to see such callous disregard for another human being. I have always said that if you do not have a heart for service, there is no place for you in law enforcement."
He said such instances of police brutality damage the relationship between residents and law enforcement across the country, and he thanked residents who have peacefully protested.
The group on Siegen first congregated outside Target and then marched in the area for hours, carrying signs and chanting. Some said they had participated in the march earlier that afternoon in downtown Baton Rouge that remained entirely peaceful, with Baton Rouge police escorting the marchers and blocking intersections for them as many chanted the names of people killed by police, including Floyd and Sterling.
But this group wanted to continue getting their message across and chose the area around Siegen Lane for a second gathering. They ultimately dispersed a little before 1 a.m.
Law enforcement officials said they're hoping Monday night remains similarly peaceful even as other cities across the country have experienced widespread looting and violence.
The area around Siegen is outside Baton Rouge city limits, which means it's within the sheriff's office jurisdiction. But Baton Rouge police are also on call to provide support if needed, officials said. They're also monitoring tips and other intelligence in case additional protests take shape in the coming days.
Gautreaux said he wants the public to know law enforcement will continue protecting people's right to peaceful assembly but warned against illegal acts such as violence, destruction of property and obstruction of roads.
"I pray that as a community and as a nation we will continue to come together and listen to each other with compassion and treat each other with respect and kindness," he said Monday afternoon. Protesters are expected to gather at 5:30 p.m. for another demonstration.
Protesters, estimated at about 1,000 strong by Baton Rouge Police, march peacefully from Galvez Plaza down Fourth Street to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, assembling on the steps there in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Dept. officer.
Plaquemine's Myiesha Bell lays on the State Capitol Steps, face down with her hands in a handcuffed position similar to that of George Floyd's when he died recently in Minneapolis Police custody, as remarks are made at the conclusion of a protest march from Galvez Plaza to the Capitol in Baton Rouge on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, right, speaks, flanked by University High School student Colleen Temple, 17, left, Baton Rouge Magnet High School student Mia Spears, 16, center, and others, before the start of a protest march that started at Galvez Plaza tand travelled to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Dept. officer.
Southern University student Myra Richardson, center, speaks, as from left, Baton Rouge Magnet High School student Mia Spears, 16, University High student Colleen Temple, 17, Sandra Sterling, aunt of Alton Sterling, and BRMHS student Noah Hawkins, 16, listen, during remarks at the conclusion of a protest march from Galvez Plaza to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Dept. officer.
University High student Colleen Temple, 17, left, listens as Southern University student Myra Richardson, right, speaks on the steps of the Statet Capitol after a protest march in Baton Rouge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Dept. officer.
Sandra Sterling, an aunt who raised Alton Sterling, who was shot by Baton Roouge Police in 2016, speaks after a protest march from Galvez Plaza to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Dept. officer.
Statea Representative Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, and State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, center, talk with Southern University student Myra Richardson, right, after a protest march from Galvez Plaza to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Dept. officer.
