One person was pronounced dead and another was hospitalized with injuries after a shooting Monday morning at the Holiday Inn on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, officials said.
Baton Rouge police said officers responded to the area around 9:30 a.m.
The coroner was called to the scene shortly thereafter.
One victim was pronounced dead when medics arrived on scene, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz confirmed. He said a second victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The hotel is located right off Airline Highway near Interstate 12.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.