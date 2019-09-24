Firefighters extinguished flames at a Popeyes on Highland Road Tuesday evening after arriving to find the restaurant filled with smoke, officials said.
St. George Fire Department spokesman Eldon Ledoux said the fire was reported around 6:50 p.m. and staff and customers had been evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene. No one was injured.
Ledoux said crews located the fire in an exterior wall and knocked it down quickly. He said the fire was under control by 7:16 p.m.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.