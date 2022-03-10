A woman convicted of rape in a case involving a former Livingston sheriff's deputy doesn't deserve a second trial, a judge ruled, despite arguments by her lawyers that a jury was strong-armed into finding her guilty.
Judge Brian Abels on Thursday denied a motion for a new trial by defense lawyers for Melanie Curtin, 42, a Denham Springs woman convicted in December after being accused of helping ex-deputy Dennis Perkins rape and film an unconscious woman in 2014.
Though her charges stemmed from a wide-ranging child pornography probe into Perkins and his ex-wife, Cynthia, a case that has captivated the rural-suburban parish and yielded dozens of charges against the couple, Curtin's case did not involve children. She had no prior criminal record before her aggravated rape conviction.
After her trial, Curtin's defense lawyers argued that her conviction should be thrown out and a new trial held on grounds that a juror later described feeling "uncomfortable" with their vote during deliberations.
Defense attorney John McLindon got a call from the juror on the night the verdict was returned. The juror said he was unsettled by his vote and the way deliberations had gone and that he "wanted to do something about it," according to documents filed with the defense's request for a new trial.
McLindon also argued that Abels had improperly disallowed certain evidence brought by the defense that should've been shown to the jury, like photos from a hard drive belonging to Dennis Perkins.
And the defense attorney said the judge should have declared a mistrial when, after six hours of deliberations, the jury appeared deadlocked. At that point, the jury foreman entered the courtroom and gave Abels a note saying one holdout juror would not vote to convict Curtin. "What do we do?" the note said, according to McLindon's court filing.
Prosecutors from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office opposed the request.
Courtroom minutes from a hearing Thursday where Abels denied the request did not include the judge's reasoning.
"Of course we are disappointed with the ruling but respect the Judge’s decisions," McLindon said in a statement.
Curtin was the first of three defendants to face charges stemming from the sweeping probe into Perkins while he was a deputy.
In separate cases, Dennis and Cynthia Perkins together faced 150 counts alleging they raped two children and an adult, produced child pornography and served schoolchildren baked goods on which Dennis Perkins had ejaculated, among other alleged crimes.
Cynthia Perkins accepted a plea deal last month. Dennis Perkins is set to go to trial in May.