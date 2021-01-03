A man and woman were critically injured Sunday in a travel trailer fire and explosion in St. Francisville, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
State Fire Marshal deputies were on the scene after the West Feliciana Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Tunica Trace around 8:45 a.m. for a report of a low-level explosion inside an RV.
The two occupants, who were not identified, were hospitalized with critical injuries.
The Fire Marshal's office said the investigation is active and focused on the gas line components of the travel trailer.