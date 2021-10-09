Two people died in a crash early Saturday on La. 30 by Gardere Lane in East Baton Rouge, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP says the two-car collision happened just after 7 a.m. and killed 24-year-old Sedrick Willis and 53-year-old Wilbert Landry, both Baton Rouge residents.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Willis was headed north on La. 30 near La. 327 Spur in a 2018 Chevrolet Impala when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline and struck a southbound International 18-wheeler.
Willis wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, according to state troopers.
Landry, who was a front-seat passenger in the Impala, also suffered fatal injuries despite wearing a seatbelt, officials said.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the International was buckled up and came away without any injuries.
Per protocol, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.