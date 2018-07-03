Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joshua Cross, 25, 4314 La. 27 South No. 29, Sulphur, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and reckless operation.
- David Foil, 41, 2032 Aspenwood, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, and reckless operation.
- Hunter Hastings, 19, 36484 Page Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, headlights required and improper lane usage.
- John Sparks, 48, 16011 Malvern Hill, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and failure to signal/improper turn.