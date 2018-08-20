The fatal shooting Monday morning that left two dead and a third wounded is related to domestic violence, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said.
Moore said the man and woman who were found dead Monday were in some type of relationship.
Baton Rouge police are investigating the death of the two people after an alleged shooting off College Drive, said police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. Police also said the third victim is in the hospital.
Coppola said a man and a woman were found dead. Another woman was injured by gunfire, but is being treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.
Coppola said they responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Bunker Hill Drive about 10 a.m. Monday.
Neighbor Kie J. Wells said he heard about 10 shots this morning coming from next door. He said they came in spurts: one, then three in a row, then six or seven. He said his son called police.
“Boy oh boy, I was getting ready to go to Albertsons,” Wells said. Then he heard the gunfire, and quickly backed away from his windows.
“That changed everything,” he said.
The two bodies found dead upon police arrival were found outside, near the house. Wells said the way they were on the ground seemed like they had been trying to run away.
Neighbor Elaine Doyle stopped outside the crime scene Monday morning, concerned about the incident.
“It’s kind of quiet out here, we don’t have trouble,” Doyle said. “You very seldom see anything around here.”
The neighborhood is mostly one-story, modest brick homes with well-kept yards. The home where neighbors said the shooting started has a trampoline in the backyard.
