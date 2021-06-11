A man was arrested after authorities say he set fire to an apartment complex with people inside in March.
Milton Maloid, 38, is accused of intentionally setting a fire at 4115 Mohican Crossover in late March, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte.
The fire took place at 2:26 a.m. on March 31 and was extinguished by a sprinkler system. During the fire, officials say 25 people were in the apartment building.
The blaze caused about $25,000 in damage, Monte said. Maloid was booked on aggravated arson and criminal damage to property.