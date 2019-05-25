A Baton Rouge man was shot and later arrested Saturday in a Tigerland-area car burglary, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Officials responded to a call around 2:09 a.m. in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue, McKneely said.
He said the owner of a vehicle caught two suspects burglarizing his car and fired a shot at the suspects, injuring one. Jerret Cole, 27, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg, McKneely said.
Cole was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison after being released from the hospital on an arrest warrant from another burglary incident that occurred in December 2018.
McKneely said no information was available Saturday afternoon on the second suspect.