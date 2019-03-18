A Baton Rouge physical therapist was arrested again on Monday after five more former patients, all women, accused him of sexually abusing them under the guise of medical treatment.
Philippe Veeters, a former co-owner of Dutch Physical Therapy, was booked on six additional counts of sexual battery as well as one count of simple battery after five more women came forward to describe their inappropriate accounts alone in a treatment room with Veeters. The arrests on Monday add to his arrest in February, where two other women accused him of sexual assault.
The booking documents on Monday and from last month bring the total number of victims to seven, according to documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
"The victim only decided to come forward with her complaint after learning the accused was recently arrested for inappropriate behavior with patients," one of the reports says. Another noted that the woman came forward after seeing the story last month about Veeters on the news.
Veeters is currently serving a nine-month suspension of his physical therapist license, handed down in November by the Louisiana Physical Therapy Board after they investigated the first case.
The state Physical Therapy Board, which conducted a separate investigation from the Sheriff's Office, determined Veeters' procedure was “clinically unnecessary and needlessly invasive of the victim’s privacy.” The board’s decision also notes the patient should have been draped, he should not have removed her undergarments for the exam, and that other personnel should have been present.
According to the Physical Therapy Board’s records, a similar complaint was made against Veeters in 2012.
Veeters is also facing a federal lawsuit from one of the women who accused him of sexual assault. The woman, who asked to not be publicly identified, filed the federal lawsuit in October against Veeters and the company he owned with his wife, Dutch Physical Therapy, which has multiple locations in Baton Rouge. The lawsuit alleges Veeters both sexually battered and assaulted the woman, without warning or consent, under the guise of medical treatment, which is a violation of her rights under federal patient protection and Title IX laws.
The Advocate typically does not identify victims of sexual assault.