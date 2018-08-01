Two employees of a Ponchatoula assisted living facility have been arrested and accused of encouraging one resident to beat up another, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
The 22-year-old victim received serious injuries to his face and leg, but the two employees "neglected to obtain any form of medical treatment" for him, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto said in a news release Wednesday.
The attack occurred April 28 at the ResCare Assisted Living facility.
Latricia Johnson, 20, of Ponchatoula, and Tykeshia Berry, 30, of Hammond, were booked into the parish jail on counts of cruelty to the infirm, criminal conspiracy and being principal parties to an aggravated second-degree battery.
Investigators found that the two women "instructed, encouraged and cheered on" the attacker, Panepinto said. They were on duty when the attack occurred.
Panepinto said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.