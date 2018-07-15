Authorities arrested at least 10 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish — one on a fourth offense — and booked them into Parish Prison on Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Heather Brian, 48, 1737 Sillman Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Ronald Brown, 49, 35288 Beverly Hills Drive, Prairieville, first-offense DWI and hit and run.
- Kase Dupont, 23, 940 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding and driver's license required.
- Austin McDonald, 21, 131 Browns Lane, St. Rose, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Ivan Ramirez, 24, 417 Kimmeridge Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Spencer Ramsay, 24, 13610 Blackwater Road, Baker, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Louis Richards, 77, 1322 Jasper Ave., Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, insurance required, inspection sticker switched, driving while under suspension for prior offense, and hit and run.
- Angie Robinson, 41, 519 Louise St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and possession of Schedule II drugs.
- David Swanson, 34, 18647 Mossy Oak Court, Priarieville, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Jose Valerio, age not available, 11549 Catalpa St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, driver's license required and no proof of insurance.