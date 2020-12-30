A State Police trooper died by suicide at his Washington Parish home amid a criminal investigation into possible drug activity.

The same trooper had previously been accused of calling his colleague a racial slur, but officials said the more recent criminal investigation was not connected to that prior case.

State Police released few details about the death on Wednesday, saying only that Trooper August McKay had died; they requested privacy for his family. Officials also acknowledged that his death came during the criminal investigation, which was launched sometime earlier this month.

"As the investigation progressed, McKay suffered an untimely death at his home in Washington Parish today," the agency said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "The criminal investigation and circumstances surrounding his death remain under review."

McKay died by suicide, according to a person briefed on the incident who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about it. Additional details about the exact circumstances of his death have not been released, but the criminal investigation was drug related, according to other sources with knowledge of the case.

State Police Col. Lamar Davis shared the news in an email to troopers Wednesday.

"In this time of need, please join me in prayer for Trooper McKay, his family, and his colleagues throughout the LSP family," Davis said. "At the time of his death, Trooper McKay was being criminally investigated by LSP Detectives and I ask for your discretion and respect on behalf of the family's privacy."

The news came a few months after the agency admitted that McKay, who was assigned to Troop L on the north shore, had fallen through the cracks in its internal discipline process. Officials said McKay should have received a letter of reprimand for allegedly using a racial slur, but his troop commander failed to deliver the letter.

That was after internal investigators concluded that McKay had sent a voice message to a colleague, saying "f****** n***** what'd you expect?" on Sept. 10, 2017. McKay told investigators the slur was not intentional, according to the letter that McKay never received.

His death is the latest public tragedy to befall State Police after a series of recent controversies, including allegations of racism and misconduct at various levels of leadership.