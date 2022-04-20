A man arrested after police say he brutally stabbed a woman to death in a drug-fueled attack he livestreamed on social media will remain in jail without bond.
Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder after he allegedly choked, beat and stabbed 34-year-old Janice David while the two sat in a car near the intersection of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Newcastle Avenue Monday afternoon.
According to an affidavit, Johnson admitted to detectives he forcibly kept David in the car and attacked her using "anything within his reach." He then tried to set the car on fire before escaping in another vehicle he stole from a nearby home.
The car was reported stolen by its owner. Police caught Johnson a few hours later and booked him on counts related to the theft.
It was while he was already in custody that authorities learned of his involvement in a much more brutal crime.
According to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, someone told authorities they alerted Instagram about a 15-minute video of the attack that Johnson posted on the app. The social media company, in turn, notified Louisiana State Police.
Troopers then contacted East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies, who called Baton Rouge police to the scene shortly before 10 p.m., several hours after Johnson was apprehended.
Authorities say Johnson told detectives during questioning that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and heroin at the time of the killing. BRPD officials say they believe Johnson and David had used drugs heavily together in the days leading up to the incident, although toxicology results for both are pending.
The nature of the pair's relationship is unclear.
Court records show Johnson was previously arrested in East Baton Rouge in 2005 on several counts of armed robbery, possession of stolen firearms and receiving stolen goods.