Zachary Police are investigating after two vehicles began a shootout Thursday afternoon.
Two vehicles crossed into Zachary from Baker and the occupants started firing at each other around Highway 19 and Truman Street, according to Zachary Police Department Chief David McDavid.
A map shows the incident happened near Zachary Elementary School. Zachary Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier said the school was on lockdown from 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m and that "all is well on campus.”
One of the vehicles turned into Bristol Apartments and the person or persons ran away on foot. While police were able to recover the abandoned vehicle, McDavid said no suspects are in custody at this time.
He said there were also no reported injuries in the shooting at this time.