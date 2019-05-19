A man believed to have held up a Baton Rouge store at gunpoint Sunday morning is now in critical condition after an employee shot him, police say.
The man, whose identity has not been released as of Sunday, went into the Neighbors Food Mart at 2879 Dougherty Street around 8 a.m. and attempted to rob the store at gunpoint, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.
One of the store employees, who also was armed, shot the suspect, according to BRPD's preliminary investigation.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and there were no other injury reports.
Coppola said the information available Sunday is preliminary, and the investigation is ongoing.
Can't see map below? Click here.