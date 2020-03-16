Six families lost their homes in a fire Monday night at Teakwood Village Apartments, fire officials said.
Firefighters from the St. George and Baton Rouge Fire departments arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Gardere Lane shortly after 6:08 p.m. The first unit on scene saw flames through the roof and immediately called a second alarm at 6:13 p.m., with a total of four St. George engines, two ladder trucks and a rescue truck along with two Baton Rouge engines and a service truck were summoned. The sheriff's office and EMS also responded.
The fire was declared under control at 7:05 p.m. By then, it had ravaged the attic and roof of a six-unit building. The four upstairs units sustained heavy fire and water damage and the two ground floor units had severe water damage. Utilities were severed to the building.
There were no injuries although nine adults and five children were displaced. The Red Cross was on scene aiding the victims. A St. George fire investigator was called out. The cause and origin are under investigation at this time.