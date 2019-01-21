Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Clay Brumfield, 39, 2506 Barber St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Patrick Cazayoux, 52, 6014 Island Road, Jarreau, first-offense DWI and driving left of center.
- Megan Cortez, 25, 8121 Ned Ave., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Stephen King, 34, 18057 Cecil James Ave., Prairieville, first-offense DWI and failure to yield.
- Morgan Stevens, 25, 51908 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, and improper lane usage.