A Denham Springs man is accused of stealing stealing multiple items from his neighbor's house in the 30800 block of Lilac Street that was set on fire on Oct. 3.
Charles Hite, 46, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on Sunday on one count of Possession of Stolen Things.
A Louisiana State Fire Marshall report said the stolen items included lawn mowers, a box fan and burned photo albums.
The homeowners were out of the state during the fire. Hite called in the house fire and had extinguished it before the fire department arrived, according to the report.
Fire investigators determined there were three areas of origin and that it was caused by arson.
Witness statements led investigators to confront Hite about possible items stolen from the home and discovered several of them in or around his camper trailer, the report said.
Following his arrest, Hite told investigators he had the items because he was “keeping them safe” for his neighbors.