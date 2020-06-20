Authorities arrested at least 5 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Feras Ahmad, 32, 2525 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Sheridan Campanile, 26, 25555 Rosedown Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, aggravated obstruction of a highway, motor vehicle registration and seat belt violation.
- Kidal Daniels, 45, 7952 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, suspended drivers license, careless operation, required method of turning at intersections.
- Michael Moore, 41, 11636 Molly Lea, first-offense DWI and hit and run.
- Jonathan Reed, 39, 256 Leonell Road, Frankville, Alabama, first-offense DWI and simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.