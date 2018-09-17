A year has passed since the brutal and apparently random killings of two black men left Baton Rouge residents in fear as authorities spent one grueling week last September grasping for sufficient evidence to support an arrest.

Kenneth Gleason, 24, was ultimately charged in the crimes, which authorities said could have been racially motivated. Officials described the killings as "cold and calculated" and noted perhaps their most horrifying similarities: that the shooter fired first from a distance, then advanced toward his victims, standing over them while continuing to unload his weapon.

Police breathed a sigh of relief when Gleason was arrested Sept. 19, 2017. But for the friends and families of the victims, their grief had just begun — their devastating losses intertwined with a sense of absolute injustice.

Gleason's arrest in the killings came one week after Bruce Cofield, 59, was fatally shot on Florida Street and five days after Donald Smart, 49, was gunned down while walking to work near LSU. Police said witness accounts and other evidence led them to Gleason.

"The most important thing is that a life was taken and I'm left without a father — whether this pans out to be a racially motivate d case or not," said Cofield's daughter Crystal Brown. "We're clinging to the memories we have of him and the legacy he left behind."

Brown spoke publicly about her family's grief for the first time in an interview Monday. Relatives of both Cofield and Smart are following the case closely while praying for justice.

"I just couldn't understand what could be the reason or cause. I was racking my brain just asking myself why? … Why would someone just pick Donald out of the blue like that and kill him," said Lakisa Flowers, the mother of Donald Smart's three children and his partner of several years. "It felt like a dream. It still does."

Flowers has attended all of Gleason's court dates over the past year. And she plans to keep showing up until the case is over. She keeps track of upcoming hearings in a calendar hanging on her living room wall — a reminder that one year later, her search for answers is far from over.

Donald Smart

Flowers met the man who would become the father of her children almost 20 years ago when they were both working at Mike Anderson's seafood restaurant on Lee Drive. One of the first things she noticed about Smart was how hard he worked and how generous he was with his time.

Later after they had moved in together and started a family, Smart would clean the house so much that sometimes she would tell him to stop because the kids should learn to clean up their own messes. The couple had three children together — two girls, ages 13 and 14, and one boy, age 16.

Smart spent the past several years working the overnight shift as a dishwasher at Louie's Cafe. He would come home and sleep for a few hours in the morning and then do odd jobs during the day, often spending hours painting houses and cutting grass before starting another night shift at the restaurant.

His coworkers have described Smart as consistently professional and tireless in his approach to the job. He was walking to the restaurant when he was gunned down the night of Sept. 14, 2017.

Flowers had dropped him off in the neighborhood about an hour earlier on her way into work at Walmart. The two were sharing a car and both worked nights. Smart was killed on Alaska Street, less than half a mile from Louie's.

The couple and their children had moved into a new house on Beechwood Drive the month before Smart's death, giving them the sense they had finally recovered some stability after their old home flooded in 2016.

Less than six months after losing her partner, Flowers said she also lost her job at Walmart because she had taken too many days off following Smart's death. But she picked herself up again and recently became certified as a prison guard. She started last month working nights at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

And she's encouraged her children to take a similar approach, focusing on school and sports. Smart's two daughters started running track last year, proud of their accomplishments but wishing they could share them with their father.

When asked to describe their dad's personality, the two girls smiled simultaneously: He was funny, playful, loving.

"He was a great dad," Flowers said, also smiling. "It's hard to find a great dad. He would always try to make sure (the kids) had everything they need. But I would tell him, don't spoil them too much. … So he did the best he could with that."

Flowers still has a lot of questions about what could make someone take an innocent life, but she is certain of one thing: Smart didn't deserve what happened to him.

Gleason is also accused of shooting into a house belonging to the only black residents on the block where he lived with his parents on Sept. 11, 2017. Cofield was found dead the following night and Smart two days after that on Sept. 14.

Baton Rouge police spent seven days gathering evidence against Gleason. Authorities identified him as a suspect and brought him in for questioning on Sept. 16, then arrested him twice on unrelated minor offenses — drug possession and shoplifting, which allowed him to be released on bail — before they had sufficient evidence to accuse him in the murders.

Authorities initially pointed to a possible racial motive but then dialed back that characterization and said they're investigating all potential motives.

Gleason has pleaded not guilty to the crimes and his trial is now set for March. He faces life in prison if convicted, but prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty. His attorney, Chris Alexander, has said that Gleason "vehemently denies guilt."

Bruce Cofield

Bruce Cofield was homeless at the time of his death, remembered among his friends and acquaintances as a deeply religious gentleman who loved music and often broke out into song. He was killed at South Acadian Thruway and Florida Boulevard, a spot where he was regularly seen holding a sign and collecting change.

Though personal struggles shaped Cofield's life in recent years, his daughter filled in the gaps in his past: Cofield spent most of his childhood in Natchitoches and then graduated from high school in Alexandria before moving to Baton Rouge to attend Southern University.

He graduated from college with an engineering degree and then started his career as a mechanical engineer — a profession he pursued with passion and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Brown said her parents divorced and her dad moved out when she was in middle school. She eventually lost touch with him for several years.

But then she reached out to Cofield via Facebook a few years ago in hopes they could reconnect. Brown later visited Baton Rouge with her six children to spend time with Cofield and introduce him to his grandchildren.

"That was a big blessing and I'm glad it happened because those are some of the best memories we have together," Brown said. "He was ecstatic about being a grandfather and absolutely embraced all my kids. That was a beautiful feeling."

Brown said she was able to view her father's struggles with substance abuse and homelessness from "an adult lens" and gain a better understanding of his life when the two reconnected. She said watching him interact with her children — passing down his love of music and sharing his songs with them — allowed her to see his true spirit.

That was also the last time she saw her father alive.

Brown said she was making plans for Cofield to come live with her family in northern Mississippi in the months leading up to his death. Losing him became even more painful because she was hoping to "make up for lost time" after their time apart.

The grieving process

Brown said her grieving and healing process centers on her relationship with God rather than the facts of this particular case. But she added that if investigators do find conclusive evidence of a racial motive, it wouldn't be the first act of violence stemming from racism — a "sad fact that exists in our world."

How to explain BR's troubling history of serial killers? Recent cases add to evidence It was as if the gunman had gone out hunting, targeting strangers as they carried out quotidian tasks on their own property.

The possible role of racism and the presence of multiple random victims could complicate the grieving process in a case like this, said Ashley Wellman, a professor at Texas Christian University who has spent years researching the topic.

"The possibility that these men were victimized because they were black — literally died because of their skin color — that's not even close to an understandable or acceptable explanation. Racial motivation can cause very legitimate feelings of betrayal from society in general," Wellman said. "When something this horrific happens, these families are left trying to make sense of the senseless."

Flowers said she has chosen to leave the case in God's hands "because at the end of the day, that's who you're gonna have to answer to." She said she allows herself to grieve but tries not to sink into depression.

Wellman said that families and friends of homicide victims will often turn to religion in the face of unbearable pain and injustice.

"Faith gives us permission to move forward when we don't have the answers," Wellman said. "It gives purpose and meaning to something that is unacceptable and senseless."