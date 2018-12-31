A young man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds the day after Christmas and died five days later on New Year's Eve, leaving his family and friends grappling with their loss during the final hours of 2018.

The death of Tyree Jackson on Monday brought the parish's total number of homicides in 2018 to 85 — about a 20 percent decrease from 2017 when killings reached a historic high of 106, according to records maintained by The Advocate. Authorities attribute some of that reduction to local law enforcement's ongoing efforts to solicit help from the public to solve more cases.

Jackson, 25, was shot on the evening of Dec. 26 in the 4500 block of Bawell Street near College Drive. A second male victim was also wounded and police said the two were inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred and later drove to the hospital.

People who knew Jackson shared their grief on social media in the hours after his death, expressing disbelief over "all these tragic losses" affecting families throughout the Baton Rouge area and "praying 2019 is greater than our 2018."

Baton Rouge police have not identified any suspects or motives in Jackson's case but said the investigation remains ongoing and asked people to contact the department with information about the shooting.

Experts predicted toward the end of 2017 that the violence would subside in coming months after an extended spike starting in 2016 after the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling and the floods that displaced hundreds of residents. Those experts were right.

The parish's total number of murders fell in 2018 closer to what can be considered "average" based on data collected over the past decade and Advocate records.

Between 2008 and 2018 the annual number of homicides averaged roughly 79, though the calculation masks some significant variation as numbers ranged from 62 in 2016 to 106 the following year, the parish's most murderous on record.

Law enforcement leaders expressed concern after homicides during the first six months of 2018 outpaced 2017. But criminologists said peace was likely on the horizon for the second half of the year. That proved to be the case as an unusual drop in deadly violence extended through the summer months, the season when elevated homicide rates are most common.

One single murder in October — nearly an anomaly in the context of Baton Rouge crime rates — preceded a violent November, which ended the summer's peaceful stretch with 12 people killed across the parish, including a quadruple shooting that left three dead outside a convenience store on Gus Young Avenue.

The Advocate tracks homicides, which are killings that law enforcement says are intentional and unjustified. The numbers are preliminary because a definitive ruling hasn't been made in all cases.

The homicides of 2018 ranged from arguments and drug deals to domestic disputes and robberies. The vast majority were shootings and happened within Baton Rouge city limits.

The victims ranged in age from 6 to 77 — though most were between 20 and 40, and about 85 percent were male. They included Chris Lawton, a Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer who died after being run over in the Baker Walmart parking lot while assisting with an arrest last March.

They also included kindergartner Jahiem Holliday, 6, who was shot to death in early November while playing outside, just yards from his family's Baton Rouge home. And dozens of others, whose families are left grappling with loss and praying for justice.

Of the 85 homicides in 2018, almost 60 percent have been solved, which is about 10 percentage points higher than the previous year, according to Advocate records. That figure is roughly in line with the national murder clearance rate, which has hovered around 60 percent over the past several years. Cases are cleared when an arrest is made or police have identified a suspect but are unable to conduct the arrest, for example if the suspect has died.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, who took office last January, has touted the department's clearance rate in recent months, thanking the public for stepping up with information to help detectives solve cases. Research has shown that arresting suspected criminals is one of the best methods of deterring crime — more effective than imposing harsher punishments.

Paul announced in November he was adding more officers to the streets in response to a spike in violence that started the month. He also announced the following month that violent crime had decreased 20 percent during the department's recent push that included more than 300 drugs and weapons arrests — part of an ongoing campaign to target the small number of "bad apples" responsible for the majority of violence in Baton Rouge.

"We see progress. We want to take it into 2019," Paul said during his December announcement. "We need you to pick up the phone and keep calling."