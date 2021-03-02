A man shot himself and another person Tuesday afternoon in what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide that claimed the life of the suspected shooter but spared the victim, officials said.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the woman was transported to the hospital with injuries. She is expected to survive, said East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
The shooting, which stemmed from a domestic situation, occurred on Picardy Avenue off Essen Lane, officials said.
A man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds after a domestic situation escalated into shots fired, Hicks said.
She said the shooting occurred at or near a medical building.
This story will be updated.