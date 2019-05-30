Authorities are investigating after a child was reportedly shot, along with another adult victim, Thursday night on South 18th Street.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the child was reported shot around 8:15 p.m. but left the scene before first responders arrived. He said the adult victim was transported to the hospital with injuries.
The shooting was initially reported near the intersection of Brice Street and Louisiana Avenue, a couple blocks north of Government Street. But Chustz said crews responded to Spain Street and South 18th.
The call came in around 8:15 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.