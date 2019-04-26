Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joseph Holmes, 20, 1045 Sinbad St., Baker, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, juvenile purchasing alcohol, drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Amanda Jones, 24, 11849 Simms Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, driver's license not on person, failure to maintain control, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
- Damon Oliver, 44, 1118 Flora Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driving left of center.
- Michael Pea, 59, 3707 Evangeline St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper window tint, careless driving, improper lane usage.
- Darrell Richard, 30, 4840 Winnebago Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, reckless operation, license plate required.
- Ferman Smith, 56, 3764 Hollywood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation.
- Candace Thomas, 26, 13425 Lincoln Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, seat belt violation, insurance required.